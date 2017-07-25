Sunbathers Watch as Wildfires Burn in French Riviera

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Sunseekers in the French Riviera appeared determined to have their summer fun Tuesday, even as approaching wildfires seemed like they could be a little too close for comfort.

Hundreds of firefighters are battling blazes, fanned by high winds, in more than a dozen zones in the Riviera region of southern France. Four firefighters have been injured.

Image: A Canadair firefighting plane drops water to extinguish a forest fire on La Croix-Valmer from Cavalaire-sur-Mer


Image: A Canadair firefighting plane drops water to extinguish a forest fire on La Croix-Valmer from Cavalaire-sur-Mer

A Canadair firefighting plane drops water on the fire in La Croix-Valmer. Jean-Paul Pelissier / Reuters

A local official, tweeting on Tuesday, a day after the fires started, said about 100 people were evacuated in Ramatuelle, while five hectares burned in Saint-Tropez.

Image: France wildfires


Image: France wildfires

A forest fire burns in the background as people enjoy the beach in La Croix-Valmer. Valery Hache / AFP – Getty Images

There have been no reports of injuries among residents or tourists.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
'Despacito' Singers Slam 'Fascist' Maduro for Using Hit
Read More»
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Girl Scouts Offer New Badges for STEM
Read More»
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Does the SAT Still Matter If Nearly 1,000 Colleges Are Test-Optional?
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»