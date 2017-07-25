Restaurant Report Card: Shiver Shack Shaved Ice

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If you’re headed to any Middle Georgia ball fields, keep an eye out for the Shiver Shack!

“When they see this yellow trailer, they know it’s the Shiver Shack,” Co-owner Billy Ray Daniels said. “It is shaved ice, it’s different from a snow cone, we shave it down to a snow texture, really melts in your mouth it’s not gritty like a snow cone.”

Daniels taking that yellow trailer around Middle Georgia – we caught up with him at the Monroe Parks & Rec Department where a softball tournament was going on.

“I’ve been in ball parks all my life, I grew up around it my kids grew up around it and I just think the ideal place is being in the ballpark,” Daniels said.

Daniels having just as much fun as the players.

“All three of my boys played baseball and I wanted it for my retirement and the baseball park is the best place to put it,” Daniels said.

“The kids want it, we stick it out there for them,” Daniels said.

On a hot day, kids love the Shiver Shack.

“We got 41 flavors, wine cooler, wedding cake, dill pickle you can have your choice,” Daniels said with a laugh.

Shiver Shack uses a lot of different syrups and bottles but it’s all kept clean – the business shows off a perfect health inspection score.

“You don’t want to walk into a place that’s dirty, I don’t,” Daniels said. “Our bottles, our freezer, we wrap our ice in plastic bags, our utensils, everything got to be clean,” Daniels said.

Shiver Shack Shaved Ice is making the grade this week, until next time this has been 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card.