Report Provides UN With Global LGBTQ Health Recommendations

Gabriela Martinic, Niluka Perera, Felicity Daly, and Stephen Lionel present their report on LGBTI health and well-being at a side event at the United Nations High-Level Political Forum, on July 11, 2017 in New York City. Courtesy of OutRight Action International

The report’s authors also call for the repeal of laws, policies and practices that criminalize same-sex behavior and the self-determination of gender identity. According to the report, there are 72 countries where same-sex behavior is criminalized, and 57 countries where transgender people are criminalized and prosecuted.

“Criminalization remains one of the most acute barriers that LGBTI people face in realizing the right to health,” the report states.

The report’s other recommendations include “legally prohibiting non-consensual medical procedures”; ensuring LGBTI people are “actively and meaningfully participating in framing health policy”; ensuring health care professionals are properly trained to “address health needs of LGBTI people in a non-discriminatory manner”; and “funding community-based and LGBTI-led organizations and service providers.”

“We have these new health goals that are thinking more holistically about a person’s health and well-being. There are some really great opportunities there,” Dr. Daly told NBC News. “If we can get [UN member states] sensitized to the communities that are most in need of support, we will really have something to show for ourselves.”

The United Nations Development Programme declined to provide NBC News with a comment regarding this report.

Follow

NBC Out on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram