MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man accused of breaking into a car and stealing a credit card.

On July 6, the thief used the card at a local gas station. He was caught on security camera.

Anyone with information that can help identify the suspect is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.