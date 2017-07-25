Jay’s Hope Foundation takes over Pin Strikes, hosts Back to School Bash

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – For Jay’s Hope Foundation families, Tuesday night wasn’t about beating cancer–it was about beating the high scores at Pin Strikes.

“They’re getting to do bowling, arcade games, the balladium, bumper cars, laser tag,” said Community Relations Coordinator Christie Johnson.

The foundation’s hosted its 6th annual Back to School Bash and showed parents and kids fighting cancer a good time.

“This helps the children a lot because sometimes they be bound to the house and don’t get to go and have fun like they usually do,” said parent Brenda Brinson.

They had games, food and fun—all free of charge. Johnson says they bowl to take some of the burden off of families.

“Six years ago, we really saw a need. These families are facing mounting medical bills, one of the parents usually has to stay home from a job so they lose income,” she added.

For families like Brenda Brinson and her 15 year-old daughter, these outings are a support group in many ways.

“It’s real…it’s real helpful,” said Brinson. “You get to sit there and talk about what each other is going through and then support each other but then have a good time at the same time,” Johnson added.

An unconventional support group, but a support group nonetheless.

“Everyone comes together as one whole family and that’s what we are at Jay’s Hope…is just one big family,”said Brinson.

Families from all over Middle Georgia came out to the private party at Pin Strikes. Johnson says the turn out for this year’s Back to School Bash was huge–around 200 parents and kids attended.