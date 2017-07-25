Hyatt Place to be part of Central City Commons in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A section of Downtown Macon is getting a new look in the next two years. Construction is about to begin in the next 60 days for Central City Commons near Poplar Street and D.T. Walton Sr. Way.

“I really do think it’s going to bring a big change in the Downtown Macon area,” said Carlos Hall. He walks through downtown at least twice a week, especially down Poplar Street.

“I’ve seen a lot vacant buildings around here,” said Hall.

Soon, those vacant buildings will be known part of Central City Commons. A project that’s been in the works for three years.

“I never would have thought it would have taken this long but we’ve been very meticulous about the planning, selecting everything involved in it,” said Tim Thorton of Thorton Realty & Development.

Thorton and his development partner, Miller Heath, CEO of MMI Capital, updated Macon-Bibb Commissioners on the plans for the commons Tuesday morning. Two hotels, one being a Hyatt Place, apartments, retail space and parking garages will be part of the commons.

“People have told us the hotel will really be a game-changer for downtown,” said Thorton. “I think it will. I think it’s sort of the missing component that downtown needs to kind of put the icing on the cake.”

Hall is one of those people.

“I think it will bring a lot of business downtown and really wake up the city,” Hall said.

Hall says he looks forward to seeing more parking spaces. More than 300 spaces will be available for people visiting downtown.

“People sometimes have to find different ways to park with it being so busy on the daily shift,” said Hall.

More parking, living space and change, Hall can’t wait to see.

“The traffic here and the people here. I really do appreciate the revitalization here in Macon, I like the change here in Macon,” said Hall. “I really do appreciate it.”

Once construction begins, it should take 18-24 months for everything to be done. Thorton says they hope to open doors by the beginning of 2019.