Commissioner tries to help bring more people to Bowden Golf Course

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -A solution to help bring people to Bowden Golf Course didn’t go the way one commissioner hoped so Tuesday morning at a committee meeting. Macon-Bibb commissioner Mallory Jones presented a resolution that would allow Middle Georgia golfer, James Hickman to help out on the course.

With Hickman’s contacts and experience in golf, he would help promote Bowden and would do it for free. In exchange, Hickman would charge $40 an hour for golf lessons, and be able to keep that money. But some commissioners want Hickman to pay a facility fee.

“It’s really an insult to him because if ‘I’m going to do all this free promotional work while I’m there, and all these other activities I’ve got planned’, then you would think you wouldn’t be charged a ten percent facility fee,” said Jones.

The committee voted to amend the resolution and have Hickman pay a 10% fee.

Jones spoke to Hickman after the vote took place and says Hickman probably won’t sign on for the job. So, this resolution may disappear before the next commission meeting.