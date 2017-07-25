Brain Disease Found in 110 Out of 111 Former NFL Players

Tennessee Titans tight end Frank Wycheck during a football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore on December 5, 1999. Roberto Borea / AP file

Frank Wycheck, another former NFL tight end, said he worries that concussions during his nine-year career — the last seven with the Tennessee Titans — have left him with CTE and he plans to donate his brain to research.

“Some people have heads made of concrete, and it doesn’t really affect some of those guys,” he said. “But CTE is real.”

“I know I’m suffering through it, and it’s been a struggle and I feel for all the guys out there that are going through this,” said Wycheck, 45.

In the new report, McKee and colleagues found the most severe disease in former professional players; mild disease was found in all three former high school players diagnosed with the disease. Brain bank researchers previously reported that the earliest known evidence of CTE was found in a high school athlete who played football and other sports who died at age 18. He was not included in the current report.

The average age of death among all players studied was 66. There were 18 suicides among the 177 diagnosed.