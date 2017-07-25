Another American Volunteer Killed Fighting ISIS

Fighters from the Kurdish People’s Protection Units, or YPG, stand guard at the site of Turkish airstrikes near the northeastern Syrian Kurdish town of Derik on April 25. Delil Souleiman / AFP – Getty Images file

The presence of American volunteers with the YPG is complicated both militarily and diplomatically. The government of Turkey, an important NATO ally of the United States, regards the YPG as terrorist group intent on carving out an independent Kurdish state.

Turkish forces have killed scores of Kurdish-affiliated fighters in airstrikes over the past year.

At the same time, the U.S. State Department has said the Syrian Democratic Forces, and the YPG in particular, are critical parts of the U.S.-led coalition opposing ISIS in Syria.

“I think we’ve been clear in acknowledging that it’s a very complex battle space in northern Syria,” Mark Toner, the State Department’s deputy spokesman, said in March.

“We have chosen to work with the YPG as a part of the Syrian Democratic Forces, which include Syrian Kurds, Syria Turkmen and Syrian Arabs — a diverse group of ethnicities — in order to go after, destroy ISIS,” Toner said. “So we’re in common cause in going after ISIS, as is Turkey. Turkey also realizes the threat they face from ISIS.”