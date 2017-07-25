Africa Leader Pictured After Three Months Off Grid

Muhammadu Buhari taking his oath of office with wife Aisha Buhari, in 2015. Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Buhari isn’t the first Nigerian president to seek lengthy medical treatment outside of the country. In 2010, Umaru Yar’Adua died of a kidney condition after officials had attempted to keep details of his illness quiet. He had been whisked away to a German hospital for treatment during the 2007 presidential campaign.

While it is not ideal to have a president absent for so long, Donnelly said there had at least been a formal and transparent process over who is running the country.

Nigeria’s Vanguard newspaper

reported a statement from presidential advisor Femi Adesina in which he relayed the comments of Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha after a meeting with Buhari in London. Buhari was “very cheerful and has not lost any bit of his sense of humor,” Okorocha was quoted as saying.

“By our visit to London today, the merchants of lies have been put out of business and Nigerians will not buy the garbage they have been selling. All those who look up to fake news can find better use for their time,” Okorocha added, according to the statement.

However, Nigerians will continue to wonder when, or even if, their president will return, said Donnelly.

“It’s a long time away,” she said. “Whether he will go back or not, speculation will continue.”