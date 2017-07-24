Trafficking or Smuggling? Experts Say There's a Difference

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Image: Officials investigate a truck that was found to contain 38 suspected illegal immigrants in San Antonio, Texas, July 23, 2017.

Eight died at the scene, seventeen were transported to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries. Darren Abate / EPA

However, Thomas Homan, acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, referred to the “horrific” incident as a case of human smuggling, saying smuggling networks “have repeatedly shown a reckless disregard for those they smuggle.”

Experts said it remains unclear whether the migrants were the victims of human trafficking or human smuggling — which “are distinct criminal activities, and the terms are not interchangeable,”

ICE says on its website.

Human smuggling centers on transportation and evading the immigration laws of the United States, according to ICE. Human trafficking is based on the exploitation of people by fraud, force or coercion.

Human trafficking is also broken into two categories: sex trafficking and labor trafficking.

While sex trafficking relates to a person who is forced to engage in a commercial sex act, labor trafficking is when a person is subjected to involuntary servitude, peonage, debt bondage or slavery.

“This case of transporting people is being described as trafficking when it’s about smuggling,” Denise Brennan, a professor at and chairwoman of the anthropology department at Georgetown University, told NBC News. “It’s about the transport of individuals. They’re going to be transported over borders that they don’t have legal access to cross. That’s not trafficking.”

Brennan, who has written several books about trafficking and has worked with victims for more than 10 years, said the real beneficiaries of smuggling are the smugglers.

“The word is that it’s just costing more and more money to cross,” she said, so smugglers are charging more.

“People who are going to return to home or start a new life or are fleeing violence and can’t look back, they take the terms that they’re handed,” she said.

Related:

Flight Attendants Train to Spot Human Trafficking

Few statistics are available on the number of people smuggled or trafficked into the United States, based on the secret nature of the act.

Justine Whelan, a spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security, told NBC News in an email in April that 42,000 front-line Customs and Border Patrol officers and Border Patrol agents protect nearly 7,000 miles of land border and 328 ports of entry. That includes crossings by land, air and sea.

Immigration into the United States remains a hot-button issue in the current political arena, and smugglers — sometimes called “coyotes” along the southern border — can use an increase in difficulty in entering the country as

leverage against their victims, experts say.

Image: U.S.-Mexico border wall

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

17 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Suicide Bomber Rams Workers' Bus in Kabul, Killing 24
Read More»
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
The Most Important Elections You Haven't Heard About
Read More»
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Possible Tornado Rips off Roofs as Storms Lash Northeast
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»