The Most Important Elections You Haven't Heard About

Governors Races: 2017 and 2018

Republicans have a lot of ground to defend in 2017 and 2018, including some of the bluest states in the country, like New Jersey, Illinois, and New Mexico. They control 27 of the 38 governors’ mansions at stake, but will lack the benefits of incumbency in 14 of them, because of term limits that have forced out many of the GOP governors elected in the 2010 wave.

Democrats have been annihilated in state capitals, leaving them with just 16 out of the 50 governorships. The silver lining of those losses means they have few tough seats to defend. They’ll be focused on preserving Virginia this year and re-electing Gov. Tom Wolf in Pennsylvania next year, but the rest of their states are more likely to feature interesting primaries than competitive general elections.