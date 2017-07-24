The Legal Battle Behind the Trump Tower Meeting

Rinat Akhmetshin at the Newseum screening of the documentary on Sergei Magnitsky in June 2016. Mike Eckel / RFE/RL

The federal civil lawsuit by the Manhattan U.S. attorney against Prevezon was the first opportunity for the U.S. government to publicly present whatever evidence it had to support its legal assertions regarding Magnitsky. It was also an opportunity for the defendants to conduct their own investigation.

Prevezon’s American legal team alleged that Browder’s story was full of holes — and that the U.S. and other governments had relied on Browder’s version without checking it. Browder and the U.S. government disagreed.

The chief American investigator, Todd Hyman of the Department of Homeland Security, testified in a deposition that much of the evidence in the government’s complaint came from Browder and his associates. He also said the government had been unable to independently investigate some of Browder’s claims.

In court documents, Prevezon’s lawyers alleged that Magnitsky was jailed not because he was a truth-seeker — but because he was helping Browder’s companies in tax evasion.

The Prevezon attorneys charged that Browder “lied,” and “manipulated” evidence to cover up his own tax fraud.

The story was “contrived and skillfully sold by William F. Browder to politicians here and abroad to thwart his arrest for a tax fraud conviction in Russia,” says a 2015 federal court filing by one of Prevezon’s lawyers, Mark Cymrot of BakerHostetler.

A Russian-born filmmaker named Andrei Nekrasov made a similar set of arguments in a docudrama released last year. Neither Prevezon nor the Russian government had a role in funding or making the film, both parties say, though Veselnitskaya and Akhmetshin helped promote it.

Nekrasov, who has a history of making films critical of Putin, says it was funded by Arte, a French and German television channel, and the Finnish and Norwegian film institutes, among other European entities.

Nekrasov says he set out to make a documentary celebrating Magnitsky and Browder, which he says explains why Browder granted him interviews. But he reversed course. His film accuses Browder of misstating the contents of Russian court documents.

“Magnitsky didn’t expose any crimes,” Nekrasov told NBC News. “The police did not imprison Magnitsky to make him withdraw some accusations. And they did not murder him.”

‘Calculated and Callous’

In a sworn deposition, and in written statements to NBC News, Browder vehemently disputed his critics.

He called their allegations “a calculated and callous attempt to harm and discredit me,” and “an offensive lie motivated by the desire of accused Russian money launderers to avoid facing justice in the U.S.”

In July 2016, Browder filed a complaint with the U.S. Justice Department, alleging that Prevezon and Simpson were engaged in an illegal lobbying campaign in violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act. It’s unclear whether the complaint has prompted enforcement action.

Browder also campaigned against the Nekrasov film, even as Veselnitskaya was lobbying on its behalf. A showing that had been scheduled before the European Parliament was cancelled at the last minute after Browder’s lawyers threatened legal action. Ultimately, the film was shown at the Newseum, a museum of the news media in downtown Washington. A handful of activists hooted and jeered.

BakerHostetler was disqualified from the case in October 2016 because attorney John Moscow had originally represented Browder’s investment company for nine months, creating what an appeals court deemed a conflict of interest. Prevezon got new lawyers.

But the dispute never got to trial.

Prevezon settled the lawsuit in May — with no admission of wrongdoing — by agreeing to pay $6 million. The U.S. government originally sought to freeze $20 million of company assets. Both sides claimed victory.

Thus, the competing claims were never adjudicated — and they remain difficult to sort through. They hinge on interpretations of various Russian court and police records from many years ago, a span of time and language that can cloud the picture for Western observers.

The judge in the federal case did rule this year, however, that a well-publicized 2013 report on the Magnitsky case, by the Council of Europe, was “unreliable” because it didn’t fairly examine both sides.

“One of the events that may have colored the investigation from the outset is William Browder’s interference with the assembly’s work,” the judge, William H. Pauley III, said during a May 3, 2017 hearing.

One aspect of the case that has been examined independently is Browder’s contention that Magnitsky was beaten with rubber batons just before his death by eight guards for more than an hour.

For example, Browder said on MSNBC on February 5, 2015: “Eight riot guards with rubber batons beat him for an hour and 18 minutes until he died.”

The lawyers and the filmmaker argue there is little evidence to support that.

It’s an important point, because Browder’s contention is that Magnitsky was murdered to silence him. Those challenging Browder say Magnitsky died of medical neglect under circumstances sadly typical of a Russian jail.

In an email to NBC News, Browder cited as evidence Magnitsky’s death certificate, which mentions a “closed (head) injury,” followed by a question mark. But an English translation of the certificate (posted on the web by Browder) lists the cause of death as “toxic shock syndrome and acute cardiovascular collapse.” It adds, “No signs of a violent death detected.”

Two Russian organizations examined Magnitsky’s treatment in prison.

A December 2009 report by Russia’s Public Oversight Commission for Human Rights — a Russian non-governmental organization that monitors human rights conditions in detention facilities — makes no mention of beatings, and says Magnitsky died after a lack of medical attention exacerbated by harsh jail conditions.

A second report in 2011, by the Presidential Council for Human Rights, titled

“Preliminary Conclusion of the working group on the study of circumstances of Sergey Magnitsky’s death,” says he was deprived of medical care, and that “there is reasonable suspicion to believe that the death was triggered by beating.”

However, the head of the presidential council’s working group, Kirill Kabanov, said in a 2015 court affidavit that he no longer stands by that and other conclusions in the report, which he said were preliminary. In a sworn affidavit given to Prevezon’s lawyers and filed in U.S. district court, Kabanov said some of the report’s conclusions were “copied verbatim” from documents submitted by Browder and his associates.

In a telephone interview last year with NBC News, Kabanov said, “The results of official forensic expertise that used original biological materials showed no evidence of beatings.”

Click Here to Read the Affidavit

Asked to respond, Browder said Kabanov’s current remarks “are in direct contradiction to the 2011 Presidential Human Rights Council Report” and other evidence, which Browder says prove that Magnitsky was severely beaten.

“The fact that Kabanov by 2015-2016 has completely changed his mind and gone as far as to recant his own written and public statements from 2011 destroys his credibility to make any comments on this case,” Browder said in an email.

In 2010, Browder asked the U.S. group Physicians for Human Rights to examine all the available medical evidence in Magnitsky’s death, including the photos that Browder says prove Magnitsky was beaten to death.

The resulting 2011 report cites evidence of medical neglect and inhumane prison conditions, but it does not mention beating.

In an interview with NBC News, Dr. Robert Bux, the El Paso County, Colorado coroner who led the review, said the available information suggested Magnitsky died of a septic shock — an infection.

Bux said that while he could not rule out that Magnitsky had been beaten at some point, he did not see evidence that Magnitsky was beaten to death.

“We didn’t have everything” investigators would like to have to reach a conclusion, he said, but “I didn’t have anything that substantiates that claim. In the limited photos that I saw, I didn’t see any evidence of that.”

In an email, Browder pointed to

photos of Magnitsky’s body, showing bruises on his hands and left knee. And he noted that Magnitsky’s mother, Natalia Magnitskaya, has asked the Russian government to investigate what she believes was a murder.

“The evidence is overwhelming” that Magnitsky was beaten to death, Browder said on July 14 on MSNBC. “We have pictures of his beaten body, we have doctors’ reports from their own Kremlin doctors.”