Teen Girl Who Joined ISIS Is Under Investigation: Prosecutors

By:
Submitted:

BERLIN — A German teenager being held in an Iraqi jail after running off to join ISIS is being investigated on suspicion of membership in a foreign terrorist organization, German prosecutors said on Monday.

Federal prosecutors are investigating the case of 16-year-old Linda Wenzel alongside those of three other women in Iraqi detention, of whom at least one had German citizenship, they said.

If they bring charges, prosecutors can seek the extradition of Wenzel, who has said she will cooperate with German authorities.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Adebahr said consular officials had confirmed the citizenship of the first two women during a meeting last Thursday and were due to meet the two others on Monday.

Wenzel, who was detained by Iraqi security forces last week when they recaptured Mosul, told German media over the weekend that she regretted joining the jihadist group and wanted to come home to her family.

