Signs Mock Minneapolis Police After Fatal Shooting

Justine Damond, an Australian woman who was shot dead by police in Minneapolis on July 15. Stephen Govel Photography

Noor, who has retained a private attorney, has declined to be interviewed by investigators. He and Harrity are on standard administrative leave during the investigation.

KARE reported that the mock signs

appeared to have been painstakingly made — they were fabricated of metal, they were painted professionally and they were mounted on street poles using heavy-duty screws, like official city street signs. There were no leads Monday on who was responsible for them.

Damond’s family has hired lawyer Robert Bennett, highlighting continuing questions about police use of force in the Twin Cities.

Bennett represented the mother of Philando Castile in a $3 million settlement to avoid a lawsuit over Castile’s killing by police in a Minneapolis suburb last year.

The continuing controversy contributed to the

resignation of Minneapolis Police Chief Janeé Harteau last week at the request of Mayor Betsy Hodges. Hodges said she had “lost confidence in the chief’s ability to lead us further.”

The police department, meanwhile, released Noor’s service record on Monday, but the documents include no details on his job performance.

Previously released records show that he has been the subject of three complaints, one of which was dismissed, with the two others pending.