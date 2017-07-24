Possible Tornado Rips off Roofs as Storms Lash Northeast

Multiple homes on Maryland’s Eastern Shore were damaged by a possible tornado Sunday.

Several News4 viewers sent in photos showing severe damage to homes and vehicles in the Queen Anne’s County. The roof ripped off of a townhome community in the Ellendale area of Kent Island.

Officials say the Bay City area was the hardest hit by the storm. There were reports of minor injuries in the area.

More than 8,000 people in the county are without power as of 5:30 a.m. Monday, according to Delmarva Power. County officials say several major power lines were knocked down by the storm, and it could be some time until power is restored.

Residents in the area are being asked to stay inside until Delmarva Power can assess the power line situation.

Numerous rounds of heavy rain hit the Washington and Baltimore metro areas Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

The National Weather Service will determine whether a tornado touched down in Queen Anne’s County.