Macon-Bibb looking for next county manager

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb needs a county manager and you can now apply if you have what it takes to oversee the county.

A few weeks ago, commissioners were given the opportunity to pick the characteristics they would like to see in their next county manager.

“They came up with a profile version that we incorporated in the job description that is available online,” said Chris Floore, spokesperson for Macon-Bibb. “Honesty and trustworthiness is at the top of their list. They do want someone with several managing experiences and looking for someone who is collaborative in leadership styles.”

For more information about the position, click here.

Former county manager, Dale Walker, resigned in April and retired after almost 30 years of working in government.