Jones County Commission working to trim budget

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Jones County’s budget is a little botched up but they’re working through it.

Commissioners spent the day looking into the county’s expenses line by line to make way for payroll increases to their employees.

But state mandated payments from counties has made increasing payroll this year especially difficult.

Chairman of the commission Chris Weidner says getting rid of unnecessary expenses is the easiest way to make room for a pay increase.

“There’s stuff that’s been in the budget line items over the past couple years that aren’t needed now but we’re just trying to lean the budget down as much as possible so we can see what we have to work with.”

Weidner says they’ve been at it for days going through the budget…but they should have it finalized after their next work session.