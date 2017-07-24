Jared Kushner Says 'I Did Not Collude' With Russia

President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner on Monday released a statement detailing four contacts with Russians during the election and transition, hours before he was due to be interviewed by staff of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

“I did not collude, nor know of anyone else in the campaign who colluded, with any foreign government,” he said in the statement. “I had no improper contacts.”

The Intelligence Committee is investigating Russia’s alleged attempted interference in the 2016 presidential election. U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded that the covert operation was intended to damage Hillary Clinton’s campaign and evolved into an attempt to help Trump win.

Kushner is expected to be questioned about his relationships with Russian officials, including his participation in a meeting last year with a Kremlin-linked lawyer.

“I have not relied on Russian funds to finance my business activities in the private sector,” he said in Monday’s statement. “I have tried to be fully transparent with regard to the filing of my SF-86 form [for White House security clearance] above and beyond what is required. Hopefully, this puts these matters to rest.”

He also said that a June 2016 meeting that included Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya was such a “waste of time” that he asked his assistant to call him out of the gathering.

Ahead of that meeting, Trump Jr. had been promised potentially damaging information about Hillary Clinton, according to emails he released earlier this month — although the president’s son has said the meeting did not produce any information and that Veselnitskaya wanted to discuss an adoption program of Russian children.

Democrats have pounced on the meeting as evidence that Trump Jr. was willing to collude with a foreigner purporting to have information tied to the Russian government to help his father’s presidential campaign and influence the results of the election.

However, Kushner said in his Monday statement that he had not spoken to the lawyer since. “I thought nothing more of this short meeting until it came to my attention recently,” he said.

Kushner will not be under oath during his appearance at the committee and the session will not be in public.

The interview will be in a special area used for classified briefings and meetings called a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility, or SCIF. The SCIF is on the second floor of the Hart Senate Office Building, the same place where the Intelligence Committee has held recent interviews with James Clapper, Denis McDonough and Susan Rice.

Democrats have pointed out that those appearing behind closed doors could allow the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser to avoid directly answering questions about his alleged links to Russia. Others have said the closed setting might allow Kushner the opportunity to discuss sensitive information.

Meanwhile, Trump Jr. and former campaign manager Paul Manafort have agreed to be interviewed by staff of the Senate Judiciary Committee but will not appear at a public hearing next week, the committee has said.

The Judiciary Committee had requested that both appear at a hearing scheduled for Wednesday, and threatened to issue subpoenas if they had refused.