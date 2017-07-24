Is Temple Mount Crisis Spilling Over Into Jordan?

Some 4,000 Muslims pray outside the entrance to the Old City of Jerusalem as it is partially blocked by Israeli Police. Ilia Yefimovich / Getty Images

On Monday a Palestinian reportedly stabbed an Israeli man in the town of Petah Tikva, according to police. The 40-year-old was described as being in a moderate to severe condition, it was unclear if his injuries were life-threatening.

Netanyahu said in his statement Monday that the cabinet would reconvene following its emergency session on Sunday to “ensure security and quiet on the Temple Mount, in the Old City and in Jerusalem as a whole.”

It came as Israeli media reported that U.S. President Donald Trump’s Mideast envoy was on his way to the region to try to defuse the growing Temple Mount crisis.

The newspaper Haaretz reported that U.S. Mideast envoy Jason Greenblatt was due to arrive in Israel Monday in the Trump administration’s first foray into the crisis.

Paul Goldman reported from Tel Aviv, Saphora Smith reported from London and Charlene Gubash reported from Beirut.