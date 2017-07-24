Hunt for 'Unkempt' Swiss Chainsaw Attacker After 5 Hurt

Schaffhausen, Switzerland Google Maps

Local tabloid Blick

reported that an area of Schaffhausen’s Old Town remained sealed off as police searched for the man they believe responsible for the attack.

Police said they were alerted to the incident at 10.39 a.m. Monday (04.39 a.m. ET).

Blick reported speaking to a witness who said a man had been seen with a chainsaw, although police did not confirm this until later.

Video footage obtained by Blick appeared to show police sealing off areas of the town and moving bystanders away.

Schaffhausen is situated in the north of Switzerland, roughly 30 miles from Zurich and close to the border with Germany.