Hancock County Schools to keep accreditation after AdvancED review

HANCOCK COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Hancock county schools is now ‘overall improving’ after nearly 3 year ‘under review’ by AdvancEd.

Superintendent Dr. Charles R. Culver was notified earlier this month by the accreditation org that they ‘made the grade’ meeting 3 of the 5 improvement priorities they were given.

The school district’s troubles maintaining accreditation stem all the way back to 2015.

Some of the improvement priorities involve documentation, updating district policies and board policies. The last two improvement priorities will be judged during the upcoming school year.