Free coffee shop opens in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A local church has opened a free coffee shop to the public.

It’s located right in the pleasant hill community. Strong Tower Fellowship opened up their doors and welcomes everyone to stop by during the mornings to get a free cup of joe and to see a bright smile.

Members say this is a way to share the love and build relationships with people living in the area.

“All the bible is about loving the lord, your GOD with all of your heart and your neighbors yourself and this is just a way to love a neighbor,” says Pastor Gary Leibovich.

The free coffee shop opened up last month. They’re open Monday through Thursday from 8am to 11am.

Strong Tower Fellowship also has an outreach program for at-risk youth in the neighborhood. For six weeks during the summer, over 100 kids were hired to work and make their own cash.

Some of the activities included car washes, yard work and landscaping.