Fiber internet company bringing service to Dublin neighborhood

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Dublin man says he’s been waiting years for a high-speed internet service. Now, it looks like he an many of his small town neighbors are getting their wish.

Southern Fibernet is beginning to move the spool, bringing service to Timothy Guillaume’s neighborhood.

“Very much looking forward to it, very much,” Guillaume said.

He owns T&W Services, Inc. with his wife and says internet in a small town is hard to come by.

“We’ve got hundreds of customers, we do a lot of work through email,” Guillaume said.

Guillaume spent the last six years trying to get a high speed internet service to his side of Dublin. He says the big internet company’s never helped him and only offered dial-up.

Almost two years ago, Guillaume says Southern Fibernet told him they’d bring him service, but left the spool on the side of the road near his house.

“I look at that as water under the bridge, lets start fresh, let our voices be heard and let them know we’re serious about this service, get it out here,” Guillaume said.

After getting other Laurens County residents to call Southern Fibernet and demand service, it’s doing so and Guillaume is finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.