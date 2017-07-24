Coach’s Corner: Mark Daniel of the Rutland Hurricanes



MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Hurricanes finished 2016 with a record of 2-8. The school hasn’t had a winning season in three years.

Their two wins came against Northeast and Kendrick, and have had only two winning seasons in the last 14 years.

Rutland will play in Region 4-AAA along with Central, Peach County, Jackson, Kendrick, Pike County, and Westside.

This is Mark Daniel’s 2nd season as head coach.

OFFENSE:

Rutland was held to 10 or fewer points four times, averaging only 10.4 points-per-game.

DEFENSE:

Allowed 31.2 points-per-game in 2016.

Six starters will be returning.

FIRST GAME: August 25th versus Perry.