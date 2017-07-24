17 Hikers Rescued From Flooded Arizona Mountain Pass

A helicopter rescues a hiker in Tanque Verde Falls Trails near Redington Pass, near Tucson in southern Arizona. Pima Sheriff County’s Office / via Twitter

Monsoon-like rains, a regular summertime occurrence, often lead to swift and deadly flash floods as rainwater rushes down the mountains into the southern Arizona valleys. But “all too often, hikers decide to hike just after it rains because the temperature is cooler, not realizing they are walking into areas which are at an increased risk for flash flooding,” the sheriff’s department said.

Fifteen of the hikers were plucked by helicopter or escorted to safety overnight, leaving the last two to await the light of dawn for a helicopter to reach them, authorities said.

“We’re lucky not to have lost anyone,” Shelley Littin, a swift-water rescue technician with the Southern Arizona Rescue Association, told The Associated Press.

Summers in the state are routinely punctuated by what’s called the Arizona Monsoon, a burst of intense rain caused when hot air creates low pressure zones that draw moist air from the gulfs of Mexico and California.

While the state is often depicted as a bone-dry desert landscape, the fact is that “the monsoon is the main severe weather threat in Arizona,” Christopher Castro, an associate professor of atmospheric sciences at the University of Arizona,

told The Arizona Republic of Phoenix.