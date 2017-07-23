Snooty, World's Oldest Captive Manatee, Dies After Birthday

In this photo taken Wednesday, July 17, 2013, Snooty the manatee lifts his snout out of the water at the South Florida Museum in Bradenton, Florida. Tamara Lush / AP file

“We know that our community and Snooty fans around the world share our grief,” the statement said.

The museum, which happens to be in Manatee County, declined to comment to NBC News on the exact cause of Snooty’s death.

Museum staff said Snooty was found in an underwater area only used to access plumbing for the exhibit life support system, according to the museum.

An access panel door that is typically bolted shut had been knocked loose and Snooty was able to enter, museum officials said.

Snooty was described as am intelligent, social manatee, who had the staff of the South Florida Museum under his flipper.

“He’s just entertaining and calming at the same time,” Marilyn Margold, director of living collections at South Florida Museum, told Guinness World Records in 2016

Snooty first arrived at the South Florida Muesum in Bradenton, Florida, in 1949, at just 11 months old.

Margold said Snooty’s longevity was a testament to how long the species can live when cared for properly.

Rumors swirled around Southwest Florida that Snooty died years ago and has since been replaced by different manatees, according to the Associated Press, but Margold said Snooty’s scars, distinct tail, and warm personality would have been hard to recreate.

In a tweet, Manatee County Schools said the beloved marine mammal would be sorely missed.

“Snooty was Bradenton’s gem. We are saddened to hear this news. He provided joy to our students for nearly 7 decades. RIP Snooty,” the tweet said.

Manatee County Government also tweeted about Snooty’s passing.

“Snooty was a one-of-a-kind community mascot who brought joy to everyone who saw him,” it said. “He will be missed.”

Most wild manatees die before the age of 10, and can be

victims of alage blooms, fishing debris and boat strikes. However, earlier this year, manatees were taken off the endangered species list and upgraded to “threatened.”

The oldest living wild manatee made it to 59 years old, with the second oldest reaching 48 years, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission,

LiveScience reported.

“Taken proper care of, paying attention to their habitats, those things can help with their longevity. They are hearty animals overall,” Margold said.