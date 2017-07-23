Princes William, Harry Remember Their Final Call With Diana

This photograph released by Kensington Palace shows Prince William and Prince Harry sitting on a picnic bench. The Duke of Cambridge and Prince / PA Wire/PA Images

“Our mother was a total kid through and through. When everybody says to me ‘so she was fun, give us an example,’ all I can hear is her laugh in my head,” says Harry.

William tells a story that reveals the privileged life they led as children. One day, Diana surprised him by having three of the world’s top models waiting for him when he got home from school.

“She organized when I came home from school to have Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington and Naomi Campbell waiting at the top of the stairs. I was probably a 12- or 13-year-old boy who had posters of them on his wall,” William said. “I went bright red and didn’t know quite what to say. And sort of fumbled and I think pretty much fell down the stairs on the way up.”

William says he frequently tells his children — Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2 — about Diana so she can be a presence in her grandchildren’s lives.

“She’d be a lovely grandmother. She’d absolutely love it, she’d love the children to bits,” he said.