Israel Installs Cameras at Holy Site Amid Tension With Muslims

Palestinian worshipers demonstrate outside Jerusalem’s Old City after Israeli police barred men under 50 from entering for Friday Muslim prayers following rising tensions after new security measures were introduced, July 21, 2017. Ahmad Gharabli / AFP – Getty Images

“Since the beginning of the events I’ve conducted a series of meetings and evaluations with the all the security officials, including those on the ground. We receive updates on the ground from them and recommendations on how to act and we decide accordingly,” he said.

Israel has repeatedly accused the Palestinian Authority of permitting anti-Israeli incitement in the public Palestinian discourse and vowed to act against it. The Palestinians reject the allegations, saying Israel’s 50-year-old occupation of lands sought for a Palestinian state is at the root of widespread Palestinian anger and helps drive violence.

Israel has yet to comment on the new cameras and whether they offered a chance to restore calm. A top adviser to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said he was holding consultations with various countries, including Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Morocco, about the crisis.

Abbas announced Friday he would “freeze” ties with Israel “on all levels” until the new security measures Israel imposed at the Jerusalem site were removed. Halting security coordination with Israel would have far-reaching repercussions and could sharply raise tensions.

But Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman says the security ties are more beneficial to the Palestinians anyway, and while Israel can live without them the Palestinians would suffer.

“We are not going to chase after them,” Lieberman told the YNet news site, before lambasting Abbas for not condemning the stabbing attack. “We need to understand that he is not a partner. He is not looking for peace.”

The assailant said in a pre-attack Facebook post that he expected to be killed in the attack and his father said he was motivated by the violence at the Jerusalem shrine, which in a rare move was briefly shut down last week after the shooting attack.

The site is administered by Muslim authorities under the auspices of Jordan but Israel maintains security control of the compound.

Anticipating a demolition, local residents in the village of Kobar said the family emptied its home of valuables Saturday. Later, clashes erupted as residents burned tires and hurled rocks at Israeli troops who had searched the home. The military said about 50 people attacked troops who fired back with rubber bullets and tear gas.

Low-level clashes took place elsewhere throughout the day. In one, a Palestinian died under questionable circumstances. Witnesses said the 23-year-old tried to hurl a metal pipe filled with homemade explosives at Israeli soldiers but it exploded in his hand. Ramallah Hospital director Ahmad Betawi said the man died of shrapnel wounds but could not define what kind without an autopsy.

Israel fortified its troops in the West Bank and placed forces on high alert after the attack. The Israeli military said it carried out a wave of overnight arrests of 29 people, including several members of the Islamic Hamas militant group.

Gaza’s Hamas rulers have praised the attack, but stopped short of taking responsibility for it.