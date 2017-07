MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Rev. Al Sharpton is coming to Macon to speak at a three-day conference.

The civil rights activist is a guest speaker at the National Action Network Middle Georgia Conference happening in Macon from August 3-5.

Shaprton will give the opening message on Thursday, August 3 at 6 p.m. at Macedonia Church at 600 Eisenhower Parkway.

