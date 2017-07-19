Teen car crash causes power outages near Eisenhower Parkway and Pio Nono Ave.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The power is out for Macon residents near Pio Nono Ave. and Eisenhower Parkway after a Macon teen crashed his car into a light pole earlier this evening.

17 year-old Jesutoyosi Awoyeye was driving his Nissan Pathfinder on Eisenhower Parkway and lost control of his car trying to make a left turn on Pio Nono Avenue.

No one was injured in the accident and no other cars were involved. Georgia Power workers are in the midst of fixing it but say they power will be out for five to eight hours.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to take alternate routes if possible until the power comes back on and traffic lights are working.