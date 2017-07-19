Operation Southern Shield in full effect

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The only way to avoid blue lights in your rear view mirror this week, is to follow the speed limit.

Operation Southern Shield is currently underway. It’s a campaign created to stop people from speeding.

Sgt. David Holland, from Georgia Highway State Patrol, said this campaign was created to encourage people to slow down.

“This is not a revenue making campaign. This is strictly to reduce traffic related accidents involving speed,” Holland said. “Speed is one of the major contributing factors in our traffic crashes and our fatalities.”

The campaign involves every law enforcement agency in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The goal is to influence drivers to follow the speed limit.

But if you get caught speeding this week, it’s possible to get a super speeder ticket.

“Depending on where you’re located, whether it’s a two lane or a four lane, if you exceed certain miles per hour above the posted speed limit, it turns into a super speeder citation,” Holland said.

According to the Georgia Department of Driver Services, if you go faster than 75 mph on a two lane road and 85 mph on any highway or road in Georgia, you will be labeled as a super speeder.

“It’s an additional amount. You get a citation from the county and then you get an additional amount from Atlanta,” he said.

Overall, Holland said this campaign has one ultimate goal.

“To encourage the motoring public to slow down and drive safely, so that we can reduce the number of fatalities and traffic crashes and traffic crashes in general.”

The campaign will continue until Saturday.