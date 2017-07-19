Lizella teen arrested and charged for pistol whipping his father

LIZELLA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A teen in Lizella is still in jail after his arrest on Wednesday for pistol whipping his father.

The father of 19 year-old Logan Nettles told police that his son had stolen his phone, cigarettes, and a lighter then left the house.

47 year-old Clint Nettles then told authorities once the teen came back, he got a gun and hit him in the head twice–threatening him and saying ‘next time I will kill you’.

“He did have some visible injuries that deputies could see. Mr. Nettles was asked if he wanted any medical attention at the time which he didn’t at the time,” said BCSO’s Lt. Randy Gonzalez.

Logan Nettles was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. His bond is set at $8,450.