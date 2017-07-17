Ways to Avoid Getting Robbed

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man robbed two people this weekend and is still on the run.

The victims were shopping at Walmart and Kroger.

The suspect demanded money from each victim in the parking lot. He approached one victim, Laquesta Mitchell, while she was putting groceries in her. He pointed his gun at her, she gave him an money, got in red four door vehicle, and left.

The other victim was Angelique Shepard. He pulled up beside her, pointed his gun, stole her purse, and drove off.

But Lt. Randy Gonzalez, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, doesn’t want people to be scared to go out.

“Before you get out of the car, just kind of look around and beware of your surroundings when you’re getting out of the car,” Gonzalez said.

He said traveling in pairs and groups helps decrease your chances of getting robbed. But if you are alone and someone tries to rob you, don’t fight them.

“People resist or may want to resist, but the best thing to do is comply with the wishes,” Gonzalez said. “While you’re having the confrontation with them or when you’re having contact with them, get the best description you can of them.”

Getting a description will help officers have a better chance at finding your robber.

Carrying mace or a stun gun can also help you protect yourself.

“If you feel like it’s a situation where you need to use it then you do what you have to protect yourself, but sure be familiar with whatever it is you’re carrying, whether it’s mace of a stun gun, be familiar with it,” he said.

The suspect was described as 6 ft. tall, more than 300 pounds wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information should call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.