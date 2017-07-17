Man wanted for robbing and shooting store clerk in Byron

BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Byron police are looking for the man who robbed and shot a clerk early Sunday morning.

The incident happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. at the Raceway station on Highway 49. Police say the man came in the store demanding money from the cashier while pointing a gun at her.

He shot her once in the stomach then ran off without any money. The clerk was taken to the hospital for treatment. Authorities say this is unusual for the city, but they’re trying to prevent this from happening again.

“That main section of 49 where the Raceway is located, we are upping patrol and we’ve got someone that is pretty much staying in that area,” Detective Melanie Bickford adds.

The victim’s name has not been released yet. She underwent surgery and is expected to recover.

  • Tellit22

    I am armed and very ready to,shoot these scumbag street animals down where they stand if they approach to,rob me. Every clerk should be also.

