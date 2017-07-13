First United Methodist Church’s ‘River of Life’ project brings volunteers from all over

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Forest Hill United Methodist Church is bringing volunteers from different cities and even different states to fix up houses around Macon.

More than 200 kids and adults joined the church for their annual ‘River of Life’ project repairing several homes across town. The volunteers at a sight in Lizella re-painted an elderly man’s home.

Volunteer Amy Brandon of Newnan says even though she and many other volunteers aren’t residents of Macon, it’s still been rewarding to see the impact of their service.

“It just helps us realize how blessed we are. But, I think it’s also very important to give back just as a way of saying ‘thank you’ because we are very blessed with what we’ve been given.”

The mission trip started yesterday and ends on Sunday. Some of the volunteers came all the way from Florida while others were from different parts of the state.