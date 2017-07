MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Multiple people are dead after a wreck on I-16 near Ocmulgee East Blvd.

Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says 10 cars were involved and three people are confirmed dead.

Investigators are trying to determine if a fourth person is dead or if it’s an animal.

Traffic is slowed in the area as crews investigate and clean up the scene.

41NBC has a reporter en route to the scene and will continue to update this story.