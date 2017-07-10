Tax-free weekend canceled in Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia shoppers may have to travel to another state to save money on buying back to school supplies for kids.

Law makers canceled tax free weekend in Georgia this year. They say it will save the state tens of millions of dollars.

On the other end, it’s causing shoppers to spend extra cash they usually save for other things.

My husband and I, we usually wait until tax free holiday to shop for our kids. We have four kids so it’s pretty expensive,” says Demetria Risper who usually participate in the yearly event.

The tax free weekend was scheduled for July 29th and 30th, however shoppers were in for a surprise. Many were expecting to buy clothing, electronics, shoes and school supplies.

Store owners like Ed Vogel at Georgia School Supply in Macon says no tax free holiday is inconvenient for some shoppers, but he won’t see much change in his business.

“We’ll have anywhere from like at least a hundred people coming through each day and then towards the end of the month, we’re looking at in the neighborhood of two hundred people a day coming in here,” Vogel adds.

Some consumers say the change will cause frustration but they hope it’s nothing permanent.

“Since this year they’re not having the tax free holiday, it’s going to make a drastic difference but I think we are going to be prepared for it. I just hope it comes back next year,” Risper continues.

Georgia shoppers can find tax-free weekends in neighboring states– South Carolina (Aug. 4-6), Florida (Aug. 4-6), Alabama (July 21 & July 23) and Tennessee (July 28-July 30).