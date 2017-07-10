Tax-free weekend canceled in Georgia

1 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia shoppers may have to travel to another state to save money on buying back to school supplies for kids.

Law makers canceled tax free weekend in Georgia this year. They say it will save the state tens of millions of dollars.

On the other end, it’s causing shoppers to spend extra cash they usually save for other things.

My husband and I, we usually wait until tax free holiday to shop for our kids. We have four kids so it’s pretty expensive,” says Demetria Risper who usually participate in the yearly event.

The tax free weekend was scheduled for July 29th and 30th, however shoppers were in for a surprise. Many were expecting to buy clothing, electronics, shoes and school supplies.

Store owners like Ed Vogel at Georgia School Supply in Macon says no tax free holiday is inconvenient for some shoppers, but he won’t see much change in his business.

“We’ll have anywhere from like at least a hundred people coming through each day and then towards the end of the month, we’re looking at in the neighborhood of two hundred people a day coming in here,” Vogel adds.

Some consumers say the change will cause frustration but they hope it’s nothing permanent.

“Since this year they’re not having the tax free holiday, it’s going to make a drastic difference but I think we are going to be prepared for it. I just hope it comes back next year,” Risper continues.

Georgia shoppers can find tax-free weekends in neighboring states– South Carolina (Aug. 4-6), Florida (Aug. 4-6), Alabama (July 21 & July 23) and Tennessee (July 28-July 30).

 

Share:

Comment on this Story

  • Janet Thompson

    wow GA you suck. tax free weekend is the only time that everyone has to save money and even the teachers since oh yea you pay them really good…NOT!!!! money coming out of their own pocket!!! this is the only weekend that anyone of us can save money….well since you don’t want my money I will go to my neighboring states since they are more then happy to take it.

Related News

57 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Berlin's Liberal Mosque Fights for 'Modern Islam' — Despite Threats
Read More»
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Trump Feels He Might 'Ruin' Mayweather-McGregor Fight: Dana White
Read More»
3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Trump Seeks Consensus With Macron Despite Differences
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»