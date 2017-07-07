EPA, USDA leaders back Trump’s agenda, warn of cutting regulation

COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two members of President Trump’s administration met with farmers at Gully Branch Tree Farm in Cochran Friday.

United States Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt visiting from Washington D.C.

“Very exciting that this administration taking government to the people,” Georgia Department of Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black said.

“One morning of an hours worth of message that I haven’t heard in eight years,” Black said.

Perdue and Pruitt telling farmers and people that use land that President Tump’s administration plans on decreasing regulation.

“We don’t want the impediments of silly science dictating policies that do not make good productive sense,” Perdue said.

But without a lot of rules in place, it’s up to the farmers to care for the land. Perdue and Pruitt trust they will.

“They’re not people that want to damage the environment,” Perdue said. “[They want] to be productive for the United States to create economy and jobs and sustainability in a very environmentally friendly way.”

It’s a message coming straight from President Trump’s agenda of “America first.”

“That’s very encouraging as a Georgian and certainly on behalf of agriculture in Georgia,” Black said.

Perdue and Pruitt fielded about five questions from the crowd before departing for a flight out of Atlanta.