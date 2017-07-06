Two additional suspects arrested in Bradstone Circle burglary/homicide

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb Deputies made two more arrests dealing with the burglary attempt gone wrong that left one suspect dead back in June.

16 year-old Aurie Mathis, accidentally shot and killed his accomplice 41 year-old James Robert Young during a home invasion.

Now Mathis’s mother, 40 year-old Tomekeio Purnell is being taken in for interference with custody.

Purnell was contacted prior to the burglary by the Department of Juvenile Justice and told that her son had an active pick up order. She was arrested for failing to give his location.

30 year-old Kwanjelin Mills was also arrested for trying to interfere with Mathis’s arrest. During the investigation, deputies found out that she had tried to help Mathis avoid being arrested.

Anyone with any more information on the homicide/burglary attempt is asked to call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME or the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.