M.A.D.D national president visits Macon, expresses support for ignition interlock devices

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – M.A.D.D moms aren’t mad at all about the new ignition interlock devices that’ll be available to first time DUI offenders come July 1st.

M.A.D.D president Coleen Sheehey-Church met with officers from the Governor’s Office of Highway safety, Georgia State Patrol and Bibb and Houston County Sheriffs’ Departments on Thursday to express the organizations support and excitement for the new law.

Church says so far, the interlock devices have prevented 2.3 million impaired drivers nationwide from getting on the roads.

“It’s punitive damage but it’s a safe and smart way to do what you need to do, because you’ve been caught the first time and what we want them to do is change their behavior over time,” she said.

The stop in Macon is just a small part of their ‘Drive Sober Georgia’ 2017 statewide tour. Georgia is the 49th state to put a law in place that will give first time DUI offenders the option of an ignition interlock device.