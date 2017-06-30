Fatal accident on Interstate 475 kills mother of two children

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A woman died this morning after she was hit by a tractor trailer in Macon near the Eisenhower Parkway ramp.

The accident happened just after 1 a.m.

Judith Stacy and her kids were riding in the car with her husband on Interstate 475 north bound when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a guardrail. The vehicle came to rest in the center lane.

Judith Stacy and her two kids got out the car and ran to the shoulder of the road.

Investigators say Judith Stacy was hit by a Freightliner tractor trailer. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The children were not hurt. Authorities say their investigation continues.

  • Tellit22

    So sad and if I had to make a bet I would bet the tractor trailer driver didn’t even slow down when he approached the wreck.

    • Lori

      No he didn’t even stop..

  • Fancygirl14

    this is very sad, my heart goes out to this family. Im angry at the truck driver who killed her, and the drive who cut this family off. it sound like some one had road rage and the other person was going to fast to stop for a life. so sad, my prayers are with this family.

