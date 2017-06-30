Fatal accident on Interstate 475 kills mother of two children

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A woman died this morning after she was hit by a tractor trailer in Macon near the Eisenhower Parkway ramp.

The accident happened just after 1 a.m.

Judith Stacy and her kids were riding in the car with her husband on Interstate 475 north bound when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a guardrail. The vehicle came to rest in the center lane.

Judith Stacy and her two kids got out the car and ran to the shoulder of the road.

Investigators say Judith Stacy was hit by a Freightliner tractor trailer. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The children were not hurt. Authorities say their investigation continues.