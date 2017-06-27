Warner Robins Independence Day Celebration

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The fourth annual Independence Day celebration will take off Friday in Warner Robins.
There will be a concert and fireworks for everyone to enjoy.
The celebration will be at McConell Talbert Stadium. The gates open at 6:00 p.m.
The event is free and the firework show will begin at 10:00 p.m. at the Houston Galleria Mall.
There are 10 areas people can park for the celebration:
- Union Grove Baptist Church Field
- C. B. Watson School-Handicap/VIP ONLY
- Warner Robins High School-Pickup/Dropoff
- Pearl Stephens School Area
- Rumble Academy
- Sacred Heart Catholic Church Complex
- Robins Federal Credit Union
- Middle Georgia State University
- Commercial Circle Area
- City of Warner Robins Municipal Complex
Items such as firearms, alcohol, rolling coolers, hard-sided coolers, outside food and drink, large umbrellas, glass bottles, drones and tents are prohibited.
Demon Valley Drive will be closed to traffic starting at 3:00 p.m.
South Davis Drive will be closed during the firework show.