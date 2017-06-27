Warner Robins Independence Day Celebration

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The fourth annual Independence Day celebration will take off Friday in Warner Robins.

There will be a concert and fireworks for everyone to enjoy.

The celebration will be at McConell Talbert Stadium. The gates open at 6:00 p.m.

The event is free and the firework show will begin at 10:00 p.m. at the Houston Galleria Mall.

There are 10 areas people can park for the celebration:

Union Grove Baptist Church Field

C. B. Watson School-Handicap/VIP ONLY

Warner Robins High School-Pickup/Dropoff

Pearl Stephens School Area

Rumble Academy

Sacred Heart Catholic Church Complex

Robins Federal Credit Union

Middle Georgia State University

Commercial Circle Area

City of Warner Robins Municipal Complex

Items such as firearms, alcohol, rolling coolers, hard-sided coolers, outside food and drink, large umbrellas, glass bottles, drones and tents are prohibited.

Demon Valley Drive will be closed to traffic starting at 3:00 p.m.

South Davis Drive will be closed during the firework show.