Warner Robins Independence Day Celebration

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The fourth annual Independence Day celebration will take off Friday in Warner Robins.

There will be a concert and fireworks for everyone to enjoy.

The celebration will be at McConell Talbert Stadium. The gates open at 6:00 p.m.

The event is free and the firework show will begin at 10:00 p.m. at the Houston Galleria Mall.

There are 10 areas people can park for the celebration:

  • Union Grove Baptist Church Field
  • C. B. Watson School-Handicap/VIP ONLY
  • Warner Robins High School-Pickup/Dropoff
  • Pearl Stephens School Area
  • Rumble Academy
  • Sacred Heart Catholic Church Complex
  • Robins Federal Credit Union
  • Middle Georgia State University
  • Commercial Circle Area
  • City of Warner Robins Municipal Complex

Items such as firearms, alcohol, rolling coolers, hard-sided coolers, outside food and drink, large umbrellas, glass bottles, drones and tents are prohibited.

Demon Valley Drive will be closed to traffic starting at 3:00 p.m.

South Davis Drive will be closed during the firework show.

 

 

  • RT

    only in this WEIRD place would fireworks NOT be on the 4th of July Warner Robins people are idiots

