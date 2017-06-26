Painted rocks building support for local business in Sandersville

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A unique idea by the Washington County Chamber of Commerce has people looking for painted rocks in support of local business.

“It seemed like a good idea, it seems to work and looks fun,” Penny Grice, Vice-chair of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce said.

The chamber painted about 30 rocks and put them around town, with a little gift on them.

“We wanna make sure our chamber members have people walking in their doors daily and spending money locally, anyway we can go about doing that is very important,” Katie Moncus, President of the Chamber said.

The chamber is telling the public to be on the lookout especially in public places for the rocks.

Loose Sugar Bakery is a member business. Owner Lindsey Beckworth says its exciting that the chamber is coming up with different ideas.

“I never thought that we’d receive a rock as a coupon so I’ve had to update my staff that that’s not a weird thing and not made up,” she said.

The rocks, getting people inside local businesses.

“We know that’s important, without the local shops Sandersville wouldn’t be here,” Grice said.

More than 11 Sandersville businesses are participating. Only members with the Chamber of Commerce can take part in the promotion. The chamber painted the rocks last week and the hunt began this morning.

For more information, visit the Washington County Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.