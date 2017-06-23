Macon-Bibb receives $1.5 million to stretch Second Street corridor Vision Block

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County is receiving a $1.5 million grant from the State Road and Tollway Authority (SRTA) to expand the Second Street corridor Vision Block.

A few years ago, Second Street from Cherry to Poplar Street, got a makeover.

“Before there was four broad lanes, no landscaping, no benches,” said Chris Floore with Macon-Bibb County. “You had a couple of small businesses here but we pretty much had a vacant block where there wasn’t that much activity during the day, especially after five o’clock.”

Now, that block has reversed parking spaces, bigger sidewalks and landscaping.

“If you notice on Second Street, almost every restaurant has some sort of outdoor seating and it really lets people sit outside and enjoy the ‘city-scape’,” said Ocmulgee Brew Pub owner, Kaitlynn Kressin.

Ocmulgee sits on the already expanded block of Second Street. Kressin says the extra space makes it easier to bring customers in.

“There are a lot of people using this block now that we’ve made it accessible to people,” said Floore.

Floore says this is another step in connecting all of downtown between I-16 and I-75. The stretch will go for another two blocks towards the future Mid-City Square.

The first phase in this project is to hire an engineer. There is no set date when this will be complete.