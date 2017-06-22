Macon teen wanted for accidentally shooting, killing accomplice

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teen in connection with a burglary that ended in a murder.

16-year-old Aurie Mathis is wanted for shooting 41-year-old James Robert Young Jr.

The sheriff’s office believes Mathis shot young on accident during a home invasion on Bradstone Circle earlier this week. Investigators say both men broke into a home to steal a television, thinking the home was empty. But the resident was home and scared the two men. Mathis allegedly turned around, fired a shot, and struck Young in the head – killing him.

Mathis is wanted for felony murder. He is 5-foot-6 and 140 lbs.

If you know where Aurie Mathis is, call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.