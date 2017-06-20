Monday night’s Dollar General robbery makes three in the last month

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County investigators are looking for two men who robbed a Dollar General store at 3824 Pio Nono Avenue Monday night. It happened before 10 p.m.

Deputies say two men walked in the store with guns and demanded money, then left. On their way out, a customer ran after them, and one of the suspects fired a shot. The bullet hit the window of the Cricket Wireless store in the plaza.

No one was hurt, but the Cricket Wireless manager, Michael May says he’s tired of the crime.

“It’s getting ridiculous and scary for my employees,” said May. “One called me earlier, she doesn’t know if she could come into work today. I can’t help but feel and understand her.”

Captain Brad Wolfe, with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, says deputies are being extra vigilant.

“Of course when you’re the victim of a crime, you feel like nobody is watching, nobody cares, but we are,” said Captain Wolfe. “We wish we could be there all the time, but we can’t. We know there’s a pattern going on, so we’re stepping up patrol as well other specialized things we won’t share.”

May says his store will continue to use their security system and be extra cautious, in hopes these crimes don’t repeat.

One of them men in Monday’s robbery was described as tall with dreads and wearing a white shirt. If you have any information, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.