GDOT breaks ground on I/16/I-75 interchange construction

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The confusion at the I-75/I-16 interchange will soon come to an end.

GDOT officials broke ground on some long awaited upgrades Friday–kicking Macon-Bibb’s Pleasant Hill Mitigation Plan into high gear.

“We’re on our way, on our way,” said Pleasant Hill resident Naomi Johnson.

There’s road work ahead for the Georgia Department of Transportation on the 1-16/I-75 interchange. It’ll be the beginning of change for residents in the Pleasant Hill neighborhood.

“We’ve been waiting for this we started our mitigation plan way back,” Johnson said.

12 years back. State Representative James Beverly says he and others wanted to make sure the people closest to construction could benefit and have a voice.

“If you just listen to the people you’re going to impact it makes it better for everybody–just listen and figure out a way to find common ground,” he said.

Common ground starts at a $500 million 7 year plan that includes relocating and rehabbing homes, re-doing 2.5 miles of road along I-16 and 3 miles of I-75, as well as adding another interchange on Second Street.

“Certainly a benefit to the Pleasant Hill neighborhood bringing in linear park enhancements such as street scapes, lighting and curbs,” said GFOT commissioner Russell McMurry.

Johnson says even though many in the neighborhood who helped write the mitigation plan didn’t live to see it, today they’d see their neighborhood getting back to its former glory.

“I hope some way their spirits can witness and see what’s actually going on,” Johnson said.

GDOT Commissioner Russell McMurry says The first three phases of interchange expansion alone will cost 268 million dollars and should be complete by 20-21.