BREAKING: Two escaped inmates captured in Tennessee

MADISON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – UPDATE: Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills says Ricky Dubose and Donnie Rowe abandoned the white F-250 truck they stole from Morgan County, in Tennessee. They took another two cars before they broke into an elderly couple’s home and stole a 2016 Jeep. Rutherford County deputies caught the two inmates which led to a high speed car chase. Dubose and Rowe crashed the Jeep then fled on foot into the woods.

Sheriff Sills says the two approached a man’s home. The man had a rifle and held them at gunpoint until deputies arrested the two.

They are now in custody and Sheriff Sills says they will be transported back to Georgia where they will be prosecuted.

————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

The two escaped inmates wanted for allegedly killing two prison guards in Putnam County have been captured.

According to a tweet by Georgia Governor Nathan Deal, Ricky Dubose and Donnie Rowe were caught in Tennessee. They are now in custody.

We will have more as the story continues to develop.

RELATED STORY : The Hunt Continues for escaped inmates