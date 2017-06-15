The B.S. Report: Young pitchers excite Braves

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As predicted, the Atlanta Braves are driving us crazy.

They’ll have a great game – like last Friday night – and then lose three in a row and score only three runs in those three games. They’ll have three good starts in a row from the starting pitchers, but then they’ll have two games – like the last two – when the starters give up 16 runs in two games.

I hate to say, “I told you so,” but I told you so.

There is nothing more frustrating than watching a team try to get to .500. This is going to happen all summer long. The Braves are going to have a good week, followed by a bad week. The other day I wrote a blog piece and I said that the Braves had lost the two games of the doubleheader to the Mets, but who cares. Some were confused about that.

But it didn’t matter as much that the Braves lost those two games – considering the fact the real story that day was Sean Newcomb’s major league debut. He was tremendous – showing no nerves and pitching like a veteran. Newcomb has had troubles in his minor league career with his control, but he had just one unintentional walk and gave up one unearned run.

The Braves couldn’t have asked for a better performance, and that’s why Newcomb will start again on Friday night against the Marlins. Hopefully, Newcomb will stick, as we are all getting tired of the old pitchers like Bartolo Colon and now R.A. Dickey. We’re ready for the kids.

The Braves may need to realize that the kids – like Newcomb – will be more fun to watch this summer than those old guys. Sure, there was a functionality to having the veterans come in and give the kids more time. But it’s mid-June now, so we’re inching ever-so-closely to the time when we need to see more of the young players. Lucas Sims and Patrick Weigel are next in line to come up to make starts. Both of those guys pitched great games this week. This is what we want to watch. There will be more people who will say, “Why don’t we go to SunTrust Park to watch Sean Newcomb pitch” than “Oh, wait, Bartolo Colon is on the mound tonight.”

There is so much positive that is happening with the Braves’ rebuilding process. Just on Monday night, the Braves drafted the best pitcher in college baseball this season – Kyle Wright of Vanderbilt. He is going to give the Braves an even deeper farm system once he signs. Wright could be in the rotation within a year. Can you imagine the competition that will go on for these major league rotation spots? That’s what you want in a rebuild.

So, sure it’s not fun to watch the Braves lose. Last Friday night’s game, when Rio Ruiz knocked in Dansby Swanson, was a lot more fun than the games on Saturday and Sunday. But let’s continue to remember the important things for this team, including Newcomb’s second start this Friday. Believe me, when the Braves make it to the playoffs again, they will have Sean Newcomb or Kyle Wright in the rotation, not Bartolo Colon or R.A. Dickey.

That’s what we want to see – and that’s what we are waiting for.